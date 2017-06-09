Hartford Job-Training Program Builds ...

Hartford Job-Training Program Builds New Lives - And A Ballpark

Through carpentry skills developed in the Youth Build program, Warren Wells overcame some troubles early in his life and has joined the carpenter's union. In the last year, Wells helped build Dunkin Donuts Park.

