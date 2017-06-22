Hartford Firefighter Killed In Line O...

Hartford Firefighter Killed In Line Of Duty Had Drugs, Alcohol In System; Inquiry Board Unaware

8 hrs ago

Hartford firefighter Kevin Bell had alcohol and the primary substance found in marijuana in his system when he died fighting a fire in 2014, a state toxicology report shows. Hartford firefighter Kevin Bell had alcohol and the primary substance found in marijuana in his system when he died fighting a fire in 2014, a state toxicology report shows.

