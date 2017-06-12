Hartford Council Votes To License Bar...

Hartford Council Votes To License Barbershops, Nail Salons

1 hr ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Barbershops and nail salons will begin paying annual licensing fees next year under an ordinance adopted by the city council Monday night. Small barbershops and salons - those with one to three workstations - will be charged $150 a year, while bigger establishments will pay $200 a year.

