Hartford Council Votes To License Barbershops, Nail Salons
Barbershops and nail salons will begin paying annual licensing fees next year under an ordinance adopted by the city council Monday night. Small barbershops and salons - those with one to three workstations - will be charged $150 a year, while bigger establishments will pay $200 a year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|25 min
|Aquarius-WY
|1,543,284
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Chelsea 2028
|63,751
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|weaponX
|314,490
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|online reality bu...
|20,927
|Two Charged In Connection With Bloomfield Murder (Mar '09)
|Sun
|Theworldscrazy
|26
|cheater zach goatee
|Sun
|Disappointed
|1
|Hartford-based Trantolo & Trantolo held a ribbo...
|Sat
|BPT
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC