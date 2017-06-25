Groton Police, Task Force arrest 3 on...

Groton Police, Task Force arrest 3 on drug charges

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: WTNH

According to officials, Groton Town Police and the Task Force officers initiated an investigation after observing suspicious activity in and around a local Groton hotel. Authorities say as a result of the investigation, three people were arrested and drugs, paraphernalia and U.S. Currency was seized.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min No Surprize 1,549,445
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 17 hr weaponX 314,719
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 19 hr True That 20,946
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 22 hr Ms Sassy 63,859
News Boulder, Colo., police regain lead role in JonB... (Feb '09) Jun 24 kauna 1,667
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Jun 23 Norch 164
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) Jun 20 Dave 327
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,060 • Total comments across all topics: 282,055,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC