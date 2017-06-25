Groton Police, Task Force arrest 3 on drug charges
According to officials, Groton Town Police and the Task Force officers initiated an investigation after observing suspicious activity in and around a local Groton hotel. Authorities say as a result of the investigation, three people were arrested and drugs, paraphernalia and U.S. Currency was seized.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
