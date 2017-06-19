GOP healthcare revisions blasted in Hartford
Tim Foley, right, director of the SEIU Connecticut State Council, and Tom Swan, executive director of the Connecticut Citizens Action Group, blasted the GOP's proposed revisions to the Affordable Care Act, outside the State Capitol in Hartford, Conn. on Thursday, June 22, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|flack
|1,547,938
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|10 min
|doG mnaDed lyoH r...
|314,654
|Boulder, Colo., police regain lead role in JonB... (Feb '09)
|1 hr
|kauna
|1,661
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,845
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Jun 20
|Dave
|327
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Jun 14
|Norch
|163
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC