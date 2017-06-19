GOP healthcare revisions blasted in Hartford
Connecticut health advocates reacted strongly to the first details of the United States Senate 's proposed revisions to the Affordable Care Act, predicting dire cuts in Medicaid and the potential for more than 220,000 state residents to lose insurance coverage by 2026. "It has been done in the dark because they re ashamed of what it in it," said Tom Swan , executive director of the Connecticut Citizens Action Group .
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Sunnier
|1,548,077
|Boulder, Colo., police regain lead role in JonB... (Feb '09)
|40 min
|KCinNYC
|1,662
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|NewsYTube
|314,655
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,845
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Jun 20
|Dave
|327
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Jun 14
|Norch
|163
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC