GOP healthcare revisions blasted in Hartford

Read more: New Canaan News-Review

Connecticut health advocates reacted strongly to the first details of the United States Senate 's proposed revisions to the Affordable Care Act, predicting dire cuts in Medicaid and the potential for more than 220,000 state residents to lose insurance coverage by 2026. "It has been done in the dark because they re ashamed of what it in it," said Tom Swan , executive director of the Connecticut Citizens Action Group .

