English sides ask Ghana FA to exclude Ayew brothers, Amartey for USA, Mexico friendlies

Three English clubs have asked the Ghana FA not to include their players in the squad for the upcoming friendlies against Mexico and USA. West Ham United, Leicester City and Swansea City have asked the GFA not to travel with Andre Ayew, Daniel Amartey and Jordan Ayew respectively for the matches scheduled for June 28 and July 1. There were widespread reports that the players asked to be excluded but it is now clear that their clubs wanted to insist on their rights.

