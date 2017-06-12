Doctors, lawyers and lawmakers team u...

Doctors, lawyers and lawmakers team up to take on opioid crisis

Hartford - Connecticut lawyers who are dealing with opioid addicts in their practices and neighborhoods have joined forces with lawmakers and doctors to shape the state and federal response to the epidemic. Last year, 917 residents died of accidental opioid overdoses in Connecticut.

