DeVos Stays On Message About East Hartford's 'Michael' And Failing Schools
U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Tuesday doubled down on her message about students trapped in failing schools, again citing the example of an East Hartford High School graduate. Testifying before a Senate subcommittee on the Trump administration's proposed education budget, DeVos also sparred with U.S. Sen. Christopher Murphy about her agency's commitment to equity for all students.
