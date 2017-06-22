Detectives Arrest Felon With Loaded Gun, Drugs In Hartford, Police Say
Hartford police said they seized a loaded gun and drugs from a convicted felon after spotting him behind the wheel of an orange, unregistered SUV in the North End Wednesday evening. Rufas Howell, 39, whose last known address was on Garfield Street, was arrested and charged with weapons in a motor vehicle, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of a pistol without a permit, plus drug and motor vehicle charges, they said.
