Dedication, Determination Carry Hartf...

Dedication, Determination Carry Hartford's Adult Learners To Graduation

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Parents seeking education through the encouragement of their children. Young adults closing a gap after life prevented them from finishing high school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 14 min Susanm 314,402
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 44 min Aquarius-WY 1,537,999
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 50 min TRD 71,289
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Stray- Dog 63,659
News Historical 'Before Homosexuals' Closes 9-Day Ha... Wed Calling It True 8
News Throat-clearing could be sign co-worker has med... (Jun '08) Wed moarg 205
News New gay-themed features, docs debut at Hartford... May 29 Christsharia sLaw 9
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,663 • Total comments across all topics: 281,450,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC