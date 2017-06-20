Customs Agents Stop Mailed Snails From Reaching Hartford
Customs and Border Protection agents in Philadelphia stopped an invasive variety of snails from reaching their destination in Connecticut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Ginger Baker
|1,546,344
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,811
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|7 hr
|LESTER
|314,647
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Jun 14
|Norch
|163
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Jun 14
|Soopacharged
|326
|Two Charged In Connection With Bloomfield Murder (Mar '09)
|Jun 11
|Theworldscrazy
|26
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC