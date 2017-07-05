CT Rep Wraps Up Summer Series With 'Newsies'
"Newsies" is still in circulation. Disney's decision not to continue doing national tours of its jaunty journalism musical after an initial two-year go-round meant that regional theaters could get permission to mount their own productions of the show that much sooner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|TrumpsBuffoons
|1,550,947
|"OX" cover band from the 70s. (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Karen
|20
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Wed
|Common Sense
|63,861
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Jun 26
|weaponX
|314,715
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|Do you report neighbors for blantant ordinance ... (Jun '12)
|Jun 25
|Elijah
|5
|Boulder, Colo., police regain lead role in JonB... (Feb '09)
|Jun 24
|kauna
|1,667
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC