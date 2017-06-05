Correction: Training Flight Crash story
In an April 21 story about federal agents seizing records from a Connecticut flight school, The Associated Press misspelled the last name of a student pilot killed in a 2016 crash. He was Feras Freitekh, not Frietekh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Susanm
|1,541,905
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Arnold
|63,727
|Snowden and Reality Winner - marriage?
|11 hr
|Nosy
|1
|Lawmakers approve 3rd casino, MGM to fight in c...
|16 hr
|BPT
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|Always wondering
|20,924
|Possible slot machines in Bridgeport
|Jun 7
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Jun 6
|weaponX
|314,482
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC