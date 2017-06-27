Construction To Begin On $100M Weaver High School Renovation In Hartford

Construction is set to begin next month on the $100 million renovation of Weaver High School, a long-awaited project in north Hartford that alumni and neighborhood leaders have pushed as a resurgence of the school's deep traditions. About $16 million has already been spent on design, demolition and other work in the first phase of an overhaul that will eventually feature three school academies in a four-story, 900-student Weaver campus, said Sal Salafia of ARCADIS/O&G, which administers Hartford's school construction program.

