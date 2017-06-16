Construction Firm Posts Reward After ...

Construction Firm Posts Reward After Hartford Burglary

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

And, yet, one such sign has greeted drivers on Capitol Avenue near Laurel Street for the past week. It's the brainchild of Steve Bogan, a novel way he hopes to recover the equipment stolen last weekend from the site, nestled under an Interstate 84 overpass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 8 min old_moose 1,545,248
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 22 min weaponX 314,610
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Democrat mom 63,770
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr bill 20,937
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Jun 14 Norch 163
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) Jun 14 Soopacharged 326
News Two Charged In Connection With Bloomfield Murder (Mar '09) Jun 11 Theworldscrazy 26
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Cuba
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,829 • Total comments across all topics: 281,806,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC