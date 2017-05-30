Connecticut's Tax Comeuppance
The Aetna insurance company has been based in Hartford, Conn., since 1853, but this week it said it is looking to move to another state. Governor Dannel Malloy has pledged to match other states' financial incentives, but taxpayer money can't buy fiscal certainty and a less destructive business climate.
