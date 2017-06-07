Connecticut Students For A Dream Host Mock Graduation After Legislation Tables Aid Bill
HARTFORD 6/7/17- The Ct. Students For A Dream organization held a mock graduation on the north steps of the State Capitol Wednesday to protest the legislature's inactivity on a bill that would allow undocumented students state aid to attend college. The students recieved symbolic diplomas and spoke to the small crowd gathered at the Capitol, the last day of the legislative session.
