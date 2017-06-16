Connecticut NBC affiliate wona t air Alex Jones interview
In this Monday, April 17, 2017 photo, "Infowars" host Alex Jones arrives at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas. Nelba Marquez-Greene, whose 6-year-old daughter, Ana Grace, was among the 26 people killed in the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., said Monday, June 12, 2017, that she fears a planned NBC television interview by Megyn Kelly with Jones on Father's Day will encourage other conspiracy theorists who have harassed her and accused her of being part of a hoax.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|flack
|1,545,972
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|50 min
|US Army Vet
|20,941
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|tag team nuts
|63,797
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|weaponX
|314,647
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Jun 14
|Norch
|163
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Jun 14
|Soopacharged
|326
|Two Charged In Connection With Bloomfield Murder (Mar '09)
|Jun 11
|Theworldscrazy
|26
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC