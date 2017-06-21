'Complete Works of William Shakespear...

'Complete Works of William Shakespeare' At Playhouse On Park

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Playhouse on Park brings back a show from its first season, "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare ," with the same director and two of the same performers. Playhouse on Park brings back a show from its first season, "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare ," with the same director and two of the same performers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min old_moose 1,547,768
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Into The Night 63,842
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 hr let 314,653
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) Jun 20 Dave 327
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Jun 14 Norch 163
News Two Charged In Connection With Bloomfield Murder (Mar '09) Jun 11 Theworldscrazy 26
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,702 • Total comments across all topics: 281,950,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC