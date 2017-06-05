Community News for the West Hartford ...

Community News for the West Hartford Edition

The Children's Museum in West Hartford welcomes back their winged friends with the seasonal opening of their Butterfly House. Weekly butterfly releases will take place on Fridays at noon and are sponsored by KISS 95.7 and Country 92.5. Throughout the summer, visitors are invited to actively participate in butterfly releases, which will include Monarchs, Painted Ladies, Mourning Cloaks, and other species.

