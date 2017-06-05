Community News for the West Hartford Edition
The Children's Museum in West Hartford welcomes back their winged friends with the seasonal opening of their Butterfly House. Weekly butterfly releases will take place on Fridays at noon and are sponsored by KISS 95.7 and Country 92.5. Throughout the summer, visitors are invited to actively participate in butterfly releases, which will include Monarchs, Painted Ladies, Mourning Cloaks, and other species.
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|obama muslim
|1,540,427
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Arnie for Prez
|63,707
|Possible slot machines in Bridgeport
|8 hr
|BPT
|1
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|12 hr
|weaponX
|314,482
|Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09)
|Mon
|AmerPie Gorilla
|96
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Jun 1
|TRD
|71,289
|Historical 'Before Homosexuals' Closes 9-Day Ha...
|May 31
|Calling It True
|8
