Community News For The East Hartford Edition
The CT River Valley Chamber of Commerce presented a $1,000 scholarship to students pursuing an education in business to graduating students from East Hartford High School and Glastonbury High School: Michelle Dajczak from East Hartford and Patrick Sconzo of Glastonbury. Sconzo was presented with the Bobbie Beganny Scholarship, which was established in remembrance of a former chamber executive director.
