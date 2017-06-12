Community News For The East Hartford Edition

Community News For The East Hartford ...

The CT River Valley Chamber of Commerce presented a $1,000 scholarship to students pursuing an education in business to graduating students from East Hartford High School and Glastonbury High School: Michelle Dajczak from East Hartford and Patrick Sconzo of Glastonbury. Sconzo was presented with the Bobbie Beganny Scholarship, which was established in remembrance of a former chamber executive director.

