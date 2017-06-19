Community News For The East Hartford Edition
The CT River Valley Chamber of Commerce recently teamed up with Riverfront Recapture and Fleet Feet West Hartford to host The Big Run 5k Race on Global Running Day at Great River Park, 301 East River Drive. Over 300 runners registered.
