Columbusa s ships sail into Hartford
Two of Christopher Columbus's ships have arrived in the capitol city. Replicas of the "Nina" and the "Pinta" pulled into dock Wednesday at Mortenson Riverfront Plaza, 300 Columbus Boulevard and will be there through Tuesday morning, June 14th.
