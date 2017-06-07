Columbusa s ships sail into Hartford

Columbusa s ships sail into Hartford

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WTNH

Two of Christopher Columbus's ships have arrived in the capitol city. Replicas of the "Nina" and the "Pinta" pulled into dock Wednesday at Mortenson Riverfront Plaza, 300 Columbus Boulevard and will be there through Tuesday morning, June 14th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Denny Cranes Place 1,541,173
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 22 hr Squidy 63,709
News Possible slot machines in Bridgeport 22 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Tue weaponX 314,482
News Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09) Jun 5 AmerPie Gorilla 96
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Jun 1 TRD 71,289
News Historical 'Before Homosexuals' Closes 9-Day Ha... May 31 Calling It True 8
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,528 • Total comments across all topics: 281,603,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC