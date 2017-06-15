Close Group Of Culinary Arts Grads 'Set The Tone' At Weaver High School
With a graduating class of 55 students, it is only fitting that Culinary Arts Academy at Weaver High School's Class of 2017 is a tight-knit group. "We've all known each other since freshman year, and we've been really tight," said valedictorian Sha-Toya Lewis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
