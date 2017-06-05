Celebrate! West Hartford Returns This...

Celebrate! West Hartford Returns This Weekend

Celebrate! West Hartford returns for the 31st year this weekend with new and returning vendors and dining options, a 5K race, carnival rides and a Hartford Yard Goats flair. The annual celebration has drawn crowds of 35,000 to 40,000 over the course of the two-day event.

Read more at The Hartford Courant.

