Celebrate! West Hartford Returns This Weekend
Celebrate! West Hartford returns for the 31st year this weekend with new and returning vendors and dining options, a 5K race, carnival rides and a Hartford Yard Goats flair. The annual celebration has drawn crowds of 35,000 to 40,000 over the course of the two-day event.
