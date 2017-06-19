CCSU Professor, Transgender Son Write...

CCSU Professor, Transgender Son Write Book About Coping As A Family

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: CTNow.com

Mary Collins of West Hartford and her son, Donald Collins, have written a book about his gender transition. Read story here .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTNow.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min John 1,545,093
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 20 min SusaM 314,607
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr bill 20,937
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 16 hr Well Well 63,769
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Wed Norch 163
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) Wed Soopacharged 326
News Two Charged In Connection With Bloomfield Murder (Mar '09) Jun 11 Theworldscrazy 26
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,130 • Total comments across all topics: 281,802,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC