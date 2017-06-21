Carousel Donation Part of Private-Funding Trend In Hartford
A $75,000 grand from a Hartford based waste-hauling company will keep the carousel spinning through the end of this year. A $75,000 grand from a Hartford based waste-hauling company will keep the carousel spinning through the end of this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|11 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,547,680
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|31 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,840
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|let
|314,653
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Tue
|Dave
|327
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Jun 14
|Norch
|163
|Two Charged In Connection With Bloomfield Murder (Mar '09)
|Jun 11
|Theworldscrazy
|26
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC