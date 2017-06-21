Car Fire Out In Hartford, Arson Suspe...

Car Fire Out In Hartford, Arson Suspected, Police Say

1 hr ago

The unoccupied car at 1429 Park St. was discovered to be in flames about 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, police said. Firefighters extinguished the fire, which completely destroyed the vehicle.

