Bystanders Scare Off Would-Be Robber In Hartford, HPD Says

According to police, it happened in the area of Sherbrooke Avenue, near New Britain Avenue, in Hartford about 7 p.m. The attempted theft arose from the earlier sale of a cellphone. Someone who had seen the transaction came up to the victim, who is under 18, and demanded the money he had made, police said.

