Bystanders Scare Off Would-Be Robber In Hartford, HPD Says
According to police, it happened in the area of Sherbrooke Avenue, near New Britain Avenue, in Hartford about 7 p.m. The attempted theft arose from the earlier sale of a cellphone. Someone who had seen the transaction came up to the victim, who is under 18, and demanded the money he had made, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|24 min
|Well Well
|1,545,249
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|John-K
|314,610
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Democrat mom
|63,770
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|bill
|20,937
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Jun 14
|Norch
|163
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Jun 14
|Soopacharged
|326
|Two Charged In Connection With Bloomfield Murder (Mar '09)
|Jun 11
|Theworldscrazy
|26
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC