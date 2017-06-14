Bombs Will Again Burst In Air

Bombs Will Again Burst In Air

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Finally, good news for a city that has had more than its share of disappointments: Fireworks are coming back to Hartford's riverfront on July 8. The display had to be canceled last year because of funding woes in Hartford and East Hartford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 10 min North Country 314,505
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 16 min flack 1,544,592
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 50 min Fitius T Bluster 20,935
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) 15 hr Norch 163
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 16 hr WACKO 63,768
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) Wed Soopacharged 326
News Two Charged In Connection With Bloomfield Murder (Mar '09) Jun 11 Theworldscrazy 26
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,653 • Total comments across all topics: 281,770,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC