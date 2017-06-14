Bombs Will Again Burst In Air
Finally, good news for a city that has had more than its share of disappointments: Fireworks are coming back to Hartford's riverfront on July 8. The display had to be canceled last year because of funding woes in Hartford and East Hartford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
