Bob Ramen Closes, To Reopen As GoldBurgers On Capitol
It's in with cheeseburgers and out with ramen, as Newington-based GoldBurgers will take the place of Bob Ramen at 399 Capitol Ave. in Hartford on June 13. The new restaurant, to be called GoldBurgers on Capitol , is a partnership between GoldBurgers' Matt Crowley and Tim Marotto and Patrick Miceli and Chris Parrott, the co-owners of the former ramen shop and cocktail bar Little River Restoratives. Bob Ramen, which opened in December , served a small menu of Japanese noodle soups, steamed buns, gyoza and other Asian-inspired items.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Yeah
|1,543,397
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|45 min
|INTERCOURSE ABSENT
|63,756
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,928
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|14 hr
|weaponX
|314,490
|Two Charged In Connection With Bloomfield Murder (Mar '09)
|Sun
|Theworldscrazy
|26
|cheater zach goatee
|Sun
|Disappointed
|1
|Hartford-based Trantolo & Trantolo held a ribbo...
|Sat
|BPT
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC