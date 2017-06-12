Bob Ramen Closes, To Reopen As GoldBu...

Bob Ramen Closes, To Reopen As GoldBurgers On Capitol

Read more: The Hartford Courant

It's in with cheeseburgers and out with ramen, as Newington-based GoldBurgers will take the place of Bob Ramen at 399 Capitol Ave. in Hartford on June 13. The new restaurant, to be called GoldBurgers on Capitol , is a partnership between GoldBurgers' Matt Crowley and Tim Marotto and Patrick Miceli and Chris Parrott, the co-owners of the former ramen shop and cocktail bar Little River Restoratives. Bob Ramen, which opened in December , served a small menu of Japanese noodle soups, steamed buns, gyoza and other Asian-inspired items.

