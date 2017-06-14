Bloomfield police actively searching ...

Bloomfield police actively searching for armed missing man

Officers are searching for 34-year-old Joel Martinez. On Tuesday, the Bloomfield Police Department was notified by a clinician that Martinez had contacted her, stating that he had been involved in a disturbance, and was suicidal.

