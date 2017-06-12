Ayew brothers to miss USA, Mexico friendlies

Ghana may miss the services of Andre and Jordan Ayew for upcoming friendly matches against Mexico and USA on June 28 and July 1 respectively, Goal understands. The siblings, who played part in Ghana's 5-0 thumping of Ethiopia in the 2019 Afcon qualifiers on Sunday, have notified Ghana Football Association to excuse them from the trip in order to take some rest ahead of their English Premier League pre-season schedules.

