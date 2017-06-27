Avon Man Pleads Guilty In New Britain Sexual Assault

Avon Man Pleads Guilty In New Britain...

On the eve of his trial for two counts of first-degree sexual assault, Anton Odessky opted for the sure thing of a plea bargain and pleaded guilty to reduced charges at Superior Court in New Britain on Monday. The 35-year-old Avon man faced two counts of first-degree sexual assault, convictions for which could have sent him to prison for decades.

