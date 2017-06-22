Attacks On Trinity Professor: Free Speech Or Intimidation?
Trinity College closed Wednesday after the school received threats following a Facebook post by a professor. Professor Johnny Eric Williams' comments were made in reaction to fatal police shooting in Seattle.
