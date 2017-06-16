At Hartford Public's Nursing Academy,...

At Hartford Public's Nursing Academy, Graduates Rose Above Life's Struggles

As a 6-year-old living in a refugee camp, O Main Ya worked as a street vendor, selling ice cream, watermelon and other goods "to survive," she revealed in the Hartford Public High School auditorium Friday night. At age 9, Ya left Thailand with her family for the promises of America: "Freedom, education, housing and jobs," she said.

