At Hartford Magnet School, Beekeeping Class Stirs Real Buzz - And Honey
High school students at Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy have been raising bees at school under the tutelage of science teacher Jared Lewis. The honey produced from the rooftop beehives are packaged and sold as "Phoenix Honey," named after the school mascot.
Read more at The Hartford Courant.
