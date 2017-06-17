At Classical Magnet In Hartford, 7 Years Ends With A Shared Identity

Hartford, CT - 6/17/17 - Graduate Anjali Persaud gets a hug from her aunt Geeta Singh after Classical Magnet School graduation Saturday afternoon. Photo by BRAD HORRIGAN Students graduating from Classical Magnet School spend 7 years as a group, and speakers during the Class of 2017 graduation Saturday said the continuity of having middle school and high school in the same place has been an asset for them.

