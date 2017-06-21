Asylum Hill Minister Departs Amid Cla...

Asylum Hill Minister Departs Amid Clash Of Faith And Politics

Read more: The Hartford Courant

After the election of Donald Trump , Asylum Hill Congregational Church pastor Matthew Laney offered a blunt prayer for his congregation, asking the Lord to "bring the president out of darkness and into the light," and "admit the harm he has caused with his words and actions, to ask for forgiveness from the men, women and communities he's offended, wounded and assaulted." Rev. Laney's words sparked substantial discussion about the role politics should play, if any, in the pulpit.

