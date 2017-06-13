Armed Robbery Ring Leaders Gets 12 Years

A prosecutor on Tuesday described Randall Michaels as the leader of an armed robbery ring that hit at least nine businesses in greater Hartford until Dec. 14, 2015, the day Michaels dropped his wallet inside a Mobil gas station on Kane Street in West Hartford. And 10 minutes later police were at Michaels' Hartford apartment, where they found Michaels along with his accomplices, Keith Warren and Timothy Warren, as well as evidence from the robberies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.