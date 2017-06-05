Apres GE: Legislators Dish On State's...

Apres GE: Legislators Dish On State's Business Outlook In Fairfield

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Fairfield Daily Voice

State Rep. Cristin McCarthy Vahey will join state Sen. Tony Hwang and Reps. Brenda Kupchick and Laura Devlin at a legislative panel discussion in Fairfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 53 min VetnorsGate 1,540,018
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Arnie for Prez 63,704
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 13 hr NotSoDivineMsM 314,481
News Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09) 15 hr AmerPie Gorilla 96
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Jun 1 TRD 71,289
News Historical 'Before Homosexuals' Closes 9-Day Ha... May 31 Calling It True 8
News Throat-clearing could be sign co-worker has med... (Jun '08) May 31 moarg 205
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,921 • Total comments across all topics: 281,549,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC