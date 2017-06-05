Apres GE: Legislators Dish On State's Business Outlook In Fairfield
State Rep. Cristin McCarthy Vahey will join state Sen. Tony Hwang and Reps. Brenda Kupchick and Laura Devlin at a legislative panel discussion in Fairfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|53 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,540,018
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Arnie for Prez
|63,704
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|13 hr
|NotSoDivineMsM
|314,481
|Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09)
|15 hr
|AmerPie Gorilla
|96
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Jun 1
|TRD
|71,289
|Historical 'Before Homosexuals' Closes 9-Day Ha...
|May 31
|Calling It True
|8
|Throat-clearing could be sign co-worker has med... (Jun '08)
|May 31
|moarg
|205
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC