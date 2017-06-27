Airport screener who handled giant lobster draws fire
The owner of a Connecticut fish market says she is "personally offended" after a photo of a 20-pound lobster being handled by a Transportation Security Administration screener circulated through social media. Lisa Feinman, owner of Atlantic Seafood Market in Old Saybrook, packed the lobster in a cooler with other lobsters for a customer from Georgia.
