Airport screener who handled giant lo...

Airport screener who handled giant lobster draws fire

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: CBS News

The owner of a Connecticut fish market says she is "personally offended" after a photo of a 20-pound lobster being handled by a Transportation Security Administration screener circulated through social media. Lisa Feinman, owner of Atlantic Seafood Market in Old Saybrook, packed the lobster in a cooler with other lobsters for a customer from Georgia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min VetnorsGate 1,550,876
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 22 hr Common Sense 63,861
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Jun 26 weaponX 314,715
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,946
Poll Do you report neighbors for blantant ordinance ... (Jun '12) Jun 25 Elijah 5
News Boulder, Colo., police regain lead role in JonB... (Feb '09) Jun 24 kauna 1,667
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Jun 23 Norch 164
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,378 • Total comments across all topics: 282,111,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC