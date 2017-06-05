Airman pleads guilty to traveling acr...

Airman pleads guilty to traveling across state lines for sex with minor

A man accused of traveling to Connecticut for sexual activity with a minor while he was a member of the Air Force pleaded guilty in federal court in Hartford, Conn. on Monday.

