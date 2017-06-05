Airman pleads guilty to traveling across state lines for sex with minor
A man accused of traveling to Connecticut for sexual activity with a minor while he was a member of the Air Force pleaded guilty in federal court in Hartford, Conn. on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|UMAKEWORLDPEACEUI...
|1,540,521
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Into The Night
|63,708
|Possible slot machines in Bridgeport
|16 hr
|BPT
|1
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|20 hr
|weaponX
|314,482
|Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09)
|Mon
|AmerPie Gorilla
|96
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Jun 1
|TRD
|71,289
|Historical 'Before Homosexuals' Closes 9-Day Ha...
|May 31
|Calling It True
|8
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC