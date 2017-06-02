Aetna Departure and Financial Mess Puts Hartford in Bind
The expected departure of Aetna Inc.'s corporate headquarters is sobering enough, but the decision shows Hartford is playing catch-up in transforming itself into a vibrant center attractive to young workers and companies.
Read more at The Hartford Courant.
