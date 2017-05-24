West Hartford Nonprofit Partnering Fo...

West Hartford Nonprofit Partnering For Cultural Arts Series

Thursday May 25 Read more: The Hartford Courant

West Hartford nonprofit Hello! West Hartford has partnered with Hartford nonprofit International Hartford to bring a cultural concert, arts, and food series back to One World Market for a second year. The 2017 series kicked off on May 12, with a performance by Latino fusion band Goza.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

