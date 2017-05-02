West Hartford Hosting Retirement Celebration For Outgoing Town Manager
After 30 years working for the town of West Hartford, officials will recognize outgoing Town Manager Ron Van Winkle during a celebration retirement party on May 30. Van Winkle announced his retirement in November. In mid-April, the council appointed Mansfield Town Manager Matt Hart to replace him in July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Badjudgment
|1,525,094
|A Banana A Day Keeps The Acid Reflux At Bay (Mar '08)
|6 min
|Ashton
|21
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Mexico
|20,995
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|14 hr
|ThonasA
|314,047
|MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07)
|Apr 30
|Paul Kersey
|14
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Apr 29
|TRD
|71,285
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 22
|Patty Myers
|8,138
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC