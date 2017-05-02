West Hartford Hosting Retirement Cele...

West Hartford Hosting Retirement Celebration For Outgoing Town Manager

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

After 30 years working for the town of West Hartford, officials will recognize outgoing Town Manager Ron Van Winkle during a celebration retirement party on May 30. Van Winkle announced his retirement in November. In mid-April, the council appointed Mansfield Town Manager Matt Hart to replace him in July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Badjudgment 1,525,094
News A Banana A Day Keeps The Acid Reflux At Bay (Mar '08) 6 min Ashton 21
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr Mexico 20,995
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 14 hr ThonasA 314,047
News MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07) Apr 30 Paul Kersey 14
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Apr 29 TRD 71,285
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr 22 Patty Myers 8,138
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,844 • Total comments across all topics: 280,739,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC