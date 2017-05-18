Weekend Deals: Kids' Gear, Paint, Pop-Up Marlborough Market
The Shops at Marlborough Barn, 45 North Main St. in Marlborough, will transform their parking lot into a pop up outdoor vintage market and sale on Saturday, May 20. The Shops at Marlborough Barn, 45 North Main St. in Marlborough, will transform their parking lot into a pop up outdoor vintage market and sale on Saturday, May 20. The Shops at Marlborough Barn, 45 N. Main St. in Marlborough, will transform their parking lot into a pop-up outdoor vintage market and sale on May 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Merchandise includes antiques, garden decor, upcycled and handmade items. facebook.com Essex Library's spring book sale takes place at at 33 West Ave., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 20, .
