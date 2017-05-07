Waterbury Hardest Hit By Church Reorg...

Waterbury Hardest Hit By Church Reorganization Plan

In the city hardest hit by the Archdiocese of Hartford's parish reorganization, there was both sadness and hope on Sunday from parishioners of four Roman Catholic churches slated toclose this summer. Twenty-six church buildings across the archdiocese, which serves Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven counties, will close at the end of June and many parishes are merging.

