Want to Turn Photos into Fine Art? CT Valley Camera Club Hosts Speaker Tonight to Tell You How

The next meeting of the Connecticut Valley Camera Club will feature a presentation by Patty Swanson, Fine Art Photographer from West Hartford, CT. The meeting will be held Monday, May 1, at Swanson writes: "Get inspired! Have you considered having a gallery show of your artwork but don't know how to go about it? Or maybe there's a particular image you think might work nicely hanging in a gallery? Do you have a lot of landscape, animal, and still life images that need a little boost or enhancement?" She continues, "I will talk about how to turn a photograph into fine art, how to get your work into a gallery, and how to make your artwork sellable."

