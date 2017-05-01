Want to Turn Photos into Fine Art? CT...

Want to Turn Photos into Fine Art? CT Valley Camera Club Hosts Speaker Tonight to Tell You How

The next meeting of the Connecticut Valley Camera Club will feature a presentation by Patty Swanson, Fine Art Photographer from West Hartford, CT. The meeting will be held Monday, May 1, at Swanson writes: "Get inspired! Have you considered having a gallery show of your artwork but don't know how to go about it? Or maybe there's a particular image you think might work nicely hanging in a gallery? Do you have a lot of landscape, animal, and still life images that need a little boost or enhancement?" She continues, "I will talk about how to turn a photograph into fine art, how to get your work into a gallery, and how to make your artwork sellable."

